Govt to embargo import of 101 items to boost indigenisation of defence production: Rajnath Singh

Giving a further push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday announced that the Defence Ministry has planned to introduce import embargo on 101 weapon systems beyond given timeline against them to realise the goal of indigenisation of defence products.

In a series of several tweets, the minister said that this is a big step towards self-reliance in the defence sector

"The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production," a tweet on Singh's official Twitter handle read.

The minister added that after taking a cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them.

"This decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces," Singh said.

He added that the list was prepared by the ministry after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders.

"Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years," he added.

The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024, the minister informed, adding that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met.

"MoD has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year," another tweet from Rajnath Singh read.