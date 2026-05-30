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'Govt talking like uneducated people': Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over NEET paper leak

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has criticised the Narendra Modi-led central government by sharing several posts on social media over its decision to use Air Force vehicles for transporting NEET examination papers.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

'Govt talking like uneducated people': Arvind Kejriwal slams Centre over NEET paper leak
Kejriwal slams Centre over NEET paper leak and subsequent action on its re-exam. (AI-Generated)
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed the central government's decision to use Air Force vehicles to prevent leaks in the NEET exam, calling it a 'nautanki' and claiming that the country's education system has fallen into the hands of the mafia. In a recent post on X, Kejriwal said, ''Air Force ships will be used to prevent paper leaks in NEET. Will this stop paper leaks? How is our government talking like uneducated people? They don't even have the intention to stop paper leaks. The country's education system has completely fallen into the clutches of the mafia.''

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''To fix this, everyone will have to come together and do something. It won't happen with just one person doing something alone. There are so many exam papers across the world, and nowhere, somehow, they are transported in Air Force bulletproof trucks. This government is only putting on a show. They are pretending to take action, but they have no real intention to fix the system. The leaks will continue,'' he added.

In another post, Kejriwal reshared a post of social media user named Sidhant Sarthak, who claimed that CBSE has 'systematically' rewritten its rulebook to favour a company. Resharing his post, Kejriwal wrote, ''U must read this article researched n written by a student on how Modi govt changed several rules to give OSM contract to this shady company which ruined the future of lakhs of students.''

Apart from this, Kejriwal also said that India 'needs an educated PM', in his latest tweet on the platform, after resharing a post by AAP leader Atishi, highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Varanasi.

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