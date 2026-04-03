Govt suspends 60% free flight seat rule amid airline warning of surge in airfares; details here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her

IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue

RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

US-Iran war to stop on Monday? Donald Trump hints at deal, will Tehran accept it?

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant’s 68* powers Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling five-wicket win in final over

Trump warns Iran as Strait of Hormuz deadline looms: 'There will be nothing like it'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone

RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles

Not The Kerala Story 2, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer', pens note on Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar's film

Not The Kerala Story 2, Namastey London; Vipul Shah calls Aankhen 'game changer'

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global dominance

'We will be No.1': Mohsin Naqvi makes big PSL claim, targets IPL’s global domina

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel

MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama

From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power

Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling

HomeIndia

INDIA

Govt suspends 60% free flight seat rule amid airline warning of surge in airfares; details here

Currently, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest are paid, for which airlines charge Rs 200 to Rs 2,100 for choosing seats, depending on various factors, including front rows and extra leg room.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 03, 2026, 01:50 PM IST

Govt suspends 60% free flight seat rule amid airline warning of surge in airfares; details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended the new directive requiring airlines to offer 60% of seats free of charge. The rule, meant to increase free seat quotas from ~20% to 60% to stop high seat selection fees, has been kept at abeyance, following opposition from airlines regarding operational and commercial challenges. 

    Govt suspends 60% free flight seats

    The government has earlier directed airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats in a flight without levying any additional charge from April 20, according to sources. The directions have been issued to the DGCA in a bid to ensure fair access for passengers. However, considering the current conflict situation across West Asia, the jet fuel price, and operational challenges have pushed the govt to rethink. 

    “The matter has been reviewed in light of representations received from the Federation of Indian Airlines and Akasa Air, highlighting operational and commercial implications of the above provision, including its potential impact on fare structures and consistency with the prevailing deregulated tariff regime. In view of the above, and pending a comprehensive examination of the issue, it has been decided that the provision relating to offering at least 60 per cent of seats free of charge shall be kept in abeyance till further orders,” Civil Aviation Ministry said in a communication to the DGCA, as PTI reported.  Currently, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest are paid, for which airlines charge Rs 200 to Rs 2,100 for choosing seats, depending on various factors, including front rows and extra leg room. 

    Govt yeild to airline pressure

    The aviation industry is struggling with the heat of rising fuel costs and the earlier hit to ancillary revenues following the implementation of free seat selection norms. Hence, withdrawal of these curbs is expected to offer a breather, helping airlines partially offset the pressure from escalating fuel expenses. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet had raised strong objections, highlighting how it would force them to hike airfares to recover lost revenues and affected passengers.



     



     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Assam Election 2026: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why CM Himanta Sarma used photo of 'eating beef' to target her
    Assam polls: Who is Kunki Chowdhury and why is Sarma attacking her?
    IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250, Chennai’s woes continue
    IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush CSK by 43 runs after mammoth 250
    RCB smash 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS milestone
    RCB smash 250/3 against CSK in IPL 2026, become first team to achieve THIS miles
    US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home
    Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities
    IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during RCB vs CSK match
    IPL 2026: Virat Kohli scripts history, breaks Rohit Sharma’s huge record during
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match, from Rohit Sharma to Axar Patel
    MI vs DC, IPL 2026: 5 players who could steal the show in today’s match
    From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react to Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama
    From Nitish Bharadwaj to Sunil Lahiri: Ramayan, Mahabharat actors react
    Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling Strait of Hormuz; How it challenges US power
    Iran’s Qeshm Island: Hidden geological fortress of ‘missile cities’ controlling
    Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein Files link explained
    Donald Trump fires ‘loyalist’ Pam Bondi amid controversial actions; Her Epstein
    It’s Ranveer Singh vs Ranveer Singh now! Inside the box office storm created by India’s biggest star
    It’s Ranveer vs Ranveer now! Inside box office storm created by Dhurandhar star
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement