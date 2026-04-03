Govt suspends 60% free flight seat rule amid airline warning of surge in airfares; details here

Currently, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest are paid, for which airlines charge Rs 200 to Rs 2,100 for choosing seats, depending on various factors, including front rows and extra leg room.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has suspended the new directive requiring airlines to offer 60% of seats free of charge. The rule, meant to increase free seat quotas from ~20% to 60% to stop high seat selection fees, has been kept at abeyance, following opposition from airlines regarding operational and commercial challenges.

Govt suspends 60% free flight seats

The government has earlier directed airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats in a flight without levying any additional charge from April 20, according to sources. The directions have been issued to the DGCA in a bid to ensure fair access for passengers. However, considering the current conflict situation across West Asia, the jet fuel price, and operational challenges have pushed the govt to rethink.

“The matter has been reviewed in light of representations received from the Federation of Indian Airlines and Akasa Air, highlighting operational and commercial implications of the above provision, including its potential impact on fare structures and consistency with the prevailing deregulated tariff regime. In view of the above, and pending a comprehensive examination of the issue, it has been decided that the provision relating to offering at least 60 per cent of seats free of charge shall be kept in abeyance till further orders,” Civil Aviation Ministry said in a communication to the DGCA, as PTI reported. Currently, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest are paid, for which airlines charge Rs 200 to Rs 2,100 for choosing seats, depending on various factors, including front rows and extra leg room.

Govt yeild to airline pressure

The aviation industry is struggling with the heat of rising fuel costs and the earlier hit to ancillary revenues following the implementation of free seat selection norms. Hence, withdrawal of these curbs is expected to offer a breather, helping airlines partially offset the pressure from escalating fuel expenses. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet had raised strong objections, highlighting how it would force them to hike airfares to recover lost revenues and affected passengers.













