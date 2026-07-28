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Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored | What happened

Reports claim that Facebook initially restricted access to the video in response to what appeared to be a legal request. However, Meta has now clarified that the content was taken down mistakenly and has been reinstated.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 12:02 PM IST

Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video removed, then restored | What happened
Govt summons Meta after PM Modi's video was removed, then restored (Source: filephoto/ANI)
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Social media giant Meta has apologised on mistakenly removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on Facebook, stating that it has now been restored. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) summoned the global heads of Meta and Instagram over the brief removal of the content, according to a statement on Tuesday.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. 

Meta apologises over Modi's video removal: What happened

The video was released on July 23, which marked Prime Minister Modi's first address to Gen Z during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest. In the video, Modi said that stricter action against paper leaks will be announced at tomorrow's Cabinet meeting. The address had garnered millions of views before access to the video was briefly restricted on Facebook in the early hours of July 28. 

Reports claim that Facebook initially restricted access to the video in response to what appeared to be a legal request. However, Meta has now clarified that the content was taken down mistakenly and has been reinstated. 

PM Modi commands a massive digital presence on the world stage. He ranks as the most-followed politician and world leader globally, holding more than double the followers of other prominent international figures like US President Donald Trump. Apart from a direct connect with people, PM Modi’s video reflected an approach blending political pragmatism and governance dharma.

According to reports, the Global Head of Meta and Instagram were summoned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) over the blocking of the Prime Minister's video on Facebook. 

What was Modi's video about?

As the Cockroach Janata Party demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak, PM Modi addressed youth in one of his first reels, where he assured strict action against paper leaks. 

"Friends, I know that paper leak is not an ordinary issue. It is very painful for lakhs of students and their families. That is why many steps have been taken in the last two and a half months," PM Modi said.

He added, "The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students do not waste a single year. It was very important to take the exams immediately."

Meanwhile, CJP's protest has called off its 49-day agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 26, 2026. The government assured the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and organisers. The decision came after three rounds of talks between the CJP delegation and the government's representatives, including Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. CJP is expecting the government to implement the agreed terms within the promised timelines.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

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