Govt spent whopping Rs... on PM Modi's foreign visits during 2021-24, most money spent on...

Over Rs 67 crore was incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to five countries, including US and France, in 2025, while the total expenditure figures related to his foreign trips from 2021 to 2024 stood at nearly Rs 295 crore, according to official data. Read on to know more on this.

Over Rs 67 crore was incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to five countries, including the US and France, in 2025, while the total expenditure figures related to his foreign trips from 2021 till 2024 stood at nearly Rs 295 crore, according to data shared by the government. As per the country-wise and year-wise data, the corresponding figures for PM Modi's visits to Mauritius, Cyprus, Canada and Croatia, and Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia this year were not available. For these visits, the column for 'total expenditure' in the data shared by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday, in his written response to a query by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien in Rajya Sabha, said -- "Bills under settlement. Total expenditure not yet available."

PM Modi's costliest trip

Of these visits, the costliest one was to France, which incurred over Rs 25 crore, while the one PM Modi undertook to the US in June 2023 incurred over Rs 22 crore. On March 20, the ministry had shared data in in Rajya Sabha, according to which nearly Rs 258 crore was incurred on 38 foreign visits of PM Modi between May 2022 and December 2024. In 2025, PM Modi had travelled to France and the US from February 10-13. In Paris, he held bilateral talks with President Emmanuel Macron and attended an AI Summit, while in the US he met and held talks with President Donald Trump, among other engagements.

Year-wise expense details

According to the data shared, the country-wise figures for these five countries PM Modi visited in 2025 are -- Rs 25,59,82,902 (France); Rs 16,54,84,302 (US); Rs 4,92,81,208 (Thailand); Rs 4,46,21,690 (Sri Lanka) and Rs 15,54,03,792.47 (Saudi Arabia). The cumulative figures for the preceding four years are -- about Rs 109 crore (2024) spanning 16 countries including Russia, Ukraine, the US and Brazil; nearly 93 crore (2023); Rs 55.82 crore (2022) and about Rs 36 crore (2021). In 2021, PM Modi visited Bangladesh (Rs 1,00,71,288 -- total expenditure); the US (Rs 19,63,27,806); Italy (Rs 6,90,49,376); and the UK (Rs 8,57,41,408) according to data shared by Singh in his response.

Other details shared by govt

PM Modi's trips in 2022 included visits to Germany (Rs 9,44,41,562 -- total expenditure); Denmark (Rs 5,47,46,921); France (Rs 1,95,03,918); Nepal (Rs 80,01,483) and Japan (Rs 8,68,99,372), it said. The details related to public engagements, number of attendees, and expenditure on advertising and broadcasting of engagements were also shared in another set of tabulated data. For PM Modi's 2023 visit to Egypt, the expenditure on advertising and broadcasting was Rs 11.90 lakh, according to the data.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).