FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Prakash Raj advises PM Narendra Modi to work on real issues, brutally ROASTS him: 'You have a few years left, hope you...'

Viral video: Prakash Raj advises PM Narendra Modi to work on real issues, brutal

Indonesia Earthquake: Massive Earthquakes Strike Pacific Basin; Is The Ring Of Fire Becoming Active?

Indonesia Earthquake: Massive Earthquakes Strike Pacific Basin; Is The Ring Of Fire Becoming Active?

CAG Report Exposes Indian Railways: E. Coli In Water & No Toilets At Major Stations!

CAG Report Exposes Indian Railways: E. Coli In Water & No Toilets At Major Stations!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white

Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Govt sets LPG output targets for 24 companies amid global supply concerns: What changes now?

The Centre has set LPG production targets for 24 companies, aiming to boost domestic cooking gas availability and shield supplies from sudden disruptions in the international markets.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

Govt sets LPG output targets for 24 companies amid global supply concerns: What changes now?
Govt sets LPG targets to strengthen domestic supplies in case of disruptions in international markets. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The central government has set maximum LPG production levels for 24 refineries and upstream oil companies, with their combined potential estimated at 63.81 thousand metric tonnes per day (KTPD). This is because India is looking to strengthen domestic cooking gas availability amid ongoing global supply disruptions due to wars.

 

What is the motive behind this decision?

 

In an order on August 13, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas specified production levels for 18 public sector refineries, three private sector companies, and three upstream companies. Since India faced pressure on LPG supplies during disruptions in supply in the international markets, new targets are aimed at ensuring domestic producers are prepared to maximise output when additional supplies are required.

 

These companies and refineries have also been told to explore ways to raise output through feasible technological and operational upgrades.

 

Who got the biggest target?

 

Reliance Industries has the highest specified LPG production potential at 18 KTPD, followed by BPCL's Kochi refinery at 4.80 KTPD and Nayara Energy at 4.48 KTPD.

 

Will LPG prices be affected?

 

The latest announcement only deals with supply security in case of increased requirements and is not a direct change in LPG prices. The only motive of the government is to reduce India's exposure to sudden disruptions in international LPG supplies.

 

Meanwhile, the production schedule will be reviewed twice a year (on January 1 and July 1), with which the government can adjust the target of these refineries. The Centre for High Technology or another authorised agency will monitor implementation, while violators of directions issued under the order will be punishable under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Prakash Raj advises PM Narendra Modi to work on real issues, brutally ROASTS him: 'You have a few years left, hope you...'
Viral video: Prakash Raj advises PM Narendra Modi to work on real issues, brutal
Maharashtra FDA suspends license of Parle Agro warehouse in Mumbai over expired food stocks
Parle Agro warehouse in Mumbai sealed over expired food stocks
India hold China to 2-2 draw in Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign opener; Navneet, Deepika score
India hold China to 2-2 draw in Women’s Hockey World Cup campaign opener
Govt sets LPG output targets for 24 companies amid global supply concerns: What changes now?
Govt sets LPG output targets for 24 companies amid global supply concerns
Who are 'Dimagi Naxals'? Why PM Modi's remark could become India's next political flashpoint
Who are 'Dimagi Naxals'? Why PM Modi's remark could be India's next flashpoint
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend
OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, The Traitors 2
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement