Govt sets LPG output targets for 24 companies amid global supply concerns: What changes now?

The Centre has set LPG production targets for 24 companies, aiming to boost domestic cooking gas availability and shield supplies from sudden disruptions in the international markets.

The central government has set maximum LPG production levels for 24 refineries and upstream oil companies, with their combined potential estimated at 63.81 thousand metric tonnes per day (KTPD). This is because India is looking to strengthen domestic cooking gas availability amid ongoing global supply disruptions due to wars.

What is the motive behind this decision?

In an order on August 13, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas specified production levels for 18 public sector refineries, three private sector companies, and three upstream companies. Since India faced pressure on LPG supplies during disruptions in supply in the international markets, new targets are aimed at ensuring domestic producers are prepared to maximise output when additional supplies are required.

These companies and refineries have also been told to explore ways to raise output through feasible technological and operational upgrades.

Who got the biggest target?

Reliance Industries has the highest specified LPG production potential at 18 KTPD, followed by BPCL's Kochi refinery at 4.80 KTPD and Nayara Energy at 4.48 KTPD.

Will LPG prices be affected?

The latest announcement only deals with supply security in case of increased requirements and is not a direct change in LPG prices. The only motive of the government is to reduce India's exposure to sudden disruptions in international LPG supplies.

Meanwhile, the production schedule will be reviewed twice a year (on January 1 and July 1), with which the government can adjust the target of these refineries. The Centre for High Technology or another authorised agency will monitor implementation, while violators of directions issued under the order will be punishable under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

(With ANI inputs)