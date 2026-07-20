'Govt resorting to lies': Amid clashes, Gitanjali Angmo accuses govt of misusing authority to curb protest

Amid the confrontation, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, accused the Centre and the Delhi Police of "spreading lies" and misusing their authority to suppress the protest. She criticised the Centre's handling of the protest, alleging that the government had failed miserably.

As protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan intensified on Monday, clashes broke out between demonstrators and security personnel near the Parliament, leading to allegations of police excess by protesters and opposition leaders. Amid the confrontation, activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Dr Gitanjali Angmo, accused the Centre and the Delhi Police of "spreading lies" and misusing their authority to suppress the protest.

Speaking to ANI, Angmo said, "This is a movement that has caught the imagination of the entire nation. We have people here from the whole country and there are more than 25 lakh youth across 5 km radius. The police and the government are only resorting to lies to control the situation. They are just doing lathi charge, misusing their power and using lies."

#WATCH | Delhi: On CJP delegation's meeting with Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife Dr Gitanjali Angmo, says, "... This is a movement that has caught the imagination of the entire nation. We have people here from the whole country and there are more… pic.twitter.com/KDvE7QnhL4 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Alleging that authorities attempted to disrupt the students's protest, Angmo said, "They are now saying that the protest is over, go back. The government tried to shut the metros, ubers and everything today. I walked for 1.5 kilometers to see that so many people have turned up. It should be a wake up call for the government that it cannot be held by power and force in the future."

She further criticised the Centre's handling of the protest, alleging that the government had failed to address the concerns raised by demonstrators. "It has to be now resolved and it has to be taken cognizance of. They cannot just do this blame game and resort to lies. They have been obfuscating information about everything. This is a wake up call for them that they cannot continue doing what they have been doing. Everybody 12 years ago elected them to power with a lot of hope that they will make India the superpower, the developed nation but they have failed miserably."

JP Nadda meets CJP representatives

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday met a delegation of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which made three demands to the government. He appealed to the protesters to end their sit-in. Nadda, who is Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said in a post on X that this morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government.He said discussions began around 11:50 am and the meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. "I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," he said.

Police appeals for calms

Delhi Police on Monday urged people to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information amid the ongoing Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest over the alleged NEET exam paper leak. Police also asked protesters to cooperate with security personnel and follow lawful directions to maintain public order.

CJP's protest

The CJP, backed by several student associations, has been holding a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar for a month now. The group was also joined by educationist and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than three weeks. On Saturday, the Delhi Police removed Wangchuk from the protest site and shifted him to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters.