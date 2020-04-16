Headlines

Govt releases alternative academic calendar in wake of coronavirus lockdown

The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 16, 2020, 09:14 PM IST

As the whole country continues to be under complete lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday released an alternative academic calendar so that educational activities can be carried out at home.

Announcing the calendar, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that it has been developed by the NCERT under the guidance of MHRD and is aimed at engaging students with assistance from their parents and teachers.

The Minister also said that this calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by the learner to learn even while at home. 

The calendar takes into account the varying levels of access to such tools, including Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media. In a situation where the internet facility is not available or someone is not able to use social media tools like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter or Google, etc., the calender explains how teachers can further guide them through SMS or calls. 

Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this calendar.

The calendar will cover all classes from I-XII and subject areas. It will also cater to the need of all kids including those with special needs. Audiobooks, Radio programmes and video programme will be included.

It also contains a week-wise plan comprising of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook, Pokhriyal said. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes, which helps to facilitate teachers/parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks, he added.

Along with subject matter, the calender also covers activities like physical exercises and yoga, as well as strategies to reduce anxiety among teachers, students and parents. These activities are suggestive in nature, not prescriptive and the sequence isn't mandatory either, said the minister.

The calendar would be disseminated through DTH channels and also as well as conferencing with SCERTs, Directorates of Education, SCERTs, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, NavodayaVidyalayaSamiti, CBSE, State School Education Boards, etc.

