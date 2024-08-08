Twitter
Govt refers Waqf Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee amid demands for close scrutiny by opposition

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led centre has referred the Waqf Act Amendment Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee amid demands for a wider scrutiny by the opposition.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

Govt refers Waqf Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee amid demands for close scrutiny by opposition
Representative Image (Image/Sansad TV)
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has referred the Waqf Act Amendment Bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha today, i.e., August 8, for a wider scrutiny by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) amid strong opposition displayed by the parties including Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress (TMC), AIMIM among others. 

The JPC is an ad-hoc commitee, constituted by the Parliament, to conduct a detailed scrutiny or enquiry of a particular bill, subject, or matter related to the Parliament. 

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill, which is an amendment to the Waqf Boards Act 1995, seeks to restrict the powers of the Waqf Boards across the country, while providing for an increased governemnt regulation. 

As Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf Act Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, opposition parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), DMK, TMC, and AIMIM opposed the same and claimed that it was an attack on federalism and constitutional provisions. 

Kiren Rijiju, while responding to the questions raised by the opposition, said, "We are not running away anywhere. So, if this has to be referred to any committee, I would like to speak on behalf of my govt - a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) be formed, this Bill be referred to it and detailed discussion be held."

While replying to the queries made by the opposition, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister added that the government is acting on the recommendations made by a panel constituted during the regime of the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. 

He also affirmed that the bill doesn't allow any interferences in religious freedom. 

"With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body. Forget about taking anyone's rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them. This bill being brought today is based on the report of Sachar committee (which called for reform) which you (previous Congress government) made", Kiren Rijiju said. 

The Waqf Act Amendment Bill seeks to address matters related to powers of the Waqf Boards across the country as well as registration and survey of waqf properties and removal of encroachments.

The amendment also aims to ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to Muslim women.

Moreover, the proposed bill seeks to eliminate provisions related to "waqf by user". The bill also proposes to grant power to the District Collector to decide whether a property is waqf property or government land and the decision shall be final.

The property cannot be considered a Waqf property unless the District Collector submits its report to the government.

In case any disputes arise, one can knock on the doors of respective High Courts.

The introduction of the Waqf Act Amendment Bill has triggered a political slugfest in the country with the opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc claiming that the government plans to deprive the Muslim community of their freedom to manage religious affairs, as well as their lands and assets. 

The ruling NDA, on the other hand, has been saying that the bill has been a long-pending demand of the Muslim community itself. 

