Govt puts over 12% alcohol oral drugs under stricter watch; what changes for patients, pharmacies

Certain medicinal products, including tinctures of cardamom, ginger and other aromatic preparations, have been exempted from licensing requirements under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945.

The Central Government has amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, bringing oral formulations containing more than 12% ethyl alcohol and sold in bottles larger than 30 millilitres (ml) under Schedule H1. The move is aimed at curbing the misuse of alcohol-containing medicinal formulations.

Centre amends drugs rules: What changed

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has removed the existing exemption (under Schedule K) from licensing requirements for formulations containing ethyl alcohol. The amendment, notified through the Gazette of India, means these medicines will now be subject to stricter prescription and dispensing norms.

Certain medicinal products, including tinctures of cardamom, ginger and other aromatic preparations, have been exempted from licensing requirements under Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945. Some of these formulations contain high concentrations of ethyl alcohol, in certain cases up to 80-90% v/v, making them susceptible to misuse for intoxication. References were also received from certain State Governments in this regard.

To address this concern, the Government has mandated that all formulations containing more than 12% v/v ethyl alcohol, in quantities exceeding 30 mL, shall no longer be covered under the exemption provided to them under Schedule K.

The amendment also shifts these products to Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, which mandates sale against the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner and stricter record-keeping. The amendment is expected to strengthen regulatory oversight over those medicinal products containing alcohol, ensuring their supply only through the regulated pharmaceutical supply chain. The initiative is in line with the Government's continued efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework for drugs, promote the rational and responsible use of medicinal products and safeguard public health.

What changes for patients, pharmacies?

The amendment does not imply that these medicines are unsafe or banned. For patients, it reinforces that they should only be used under appropriate medical supervision. Medicines containing 12% ethyl alcohol, packed and sold in bottles exceeding 30 ml, will be under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, and cannot be freely sold over the counter.

Very few changes in day-to-day treatment, as now patients will have to have a valid prescription to purchase alcohol-containing medicine. You are required to use the medicine exactly as prescribed and avoid sharing it with others. They also need to avoid combining alcohol-containing medicines with alcoholic beverages unless advised otherwise by their healthcare provider, as doing so may increase the risk of side effects such as drowsiness or impaired coordination.

For pharmacies, however, it introduces stricter record-keeping and prescription retention requirements. With the amendment, Pharmacies are required to dispense them only against a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner. The pharmacist needs to maintain a separate register recording details of every sale. They need to reserve prescriptions and dispensing records for at least three years for regulatory inspection



