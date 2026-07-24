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Govt proposes tougher laws to stop exam paper leaks— key changes you need to know

The amendments will consider longer jail terms, enhanced financial penalties and mandatory time-bound trials in cases involving organised examination fraud, according to sources.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Govt proposes tougher laws to stop exam paper leaks— key changes you need to know
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Amid continuing nationwide protests over the NEET examination paper leak, the central government has tightened the paper leak law at today’s Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has cleared proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, to give it more teeth. The amendments will consider longer jail terms, enhanced financial penalties and mandatory time-bound trials in cases involving organised examination fraud, according to sources.

During the briefing on cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minsiter Ashwani Vaishnaw was asked several queries about the government's plan for strict actions against paper leaks and move for constituting a fast-track court, but he did not to answer them.The monsoon session of parliament, which began on July 20, will continue till August 13.

Anti-paper leak law: Key proposed changes

The Centre is set to introduce amendments to strengthen action against exam paper leaks and organised cheating networks.

1. Fast-track courts to be established to ensure speedy trials.
2. Special courts to receive additional powers to conduct time-bound proceedings.
3. Harsher punishments are proposed for those involved in organised examination malpractice.
4. Jail terms will increase from the current 3–5 years to 5–10 years.
5. Financial penalties will become much stricter, with a minimum fine of Rs 10 crore for members of organised paper leak networks.

CJP protest

The decision comes against the backdrop of sustained protests by students and opposition parties demanding accountability, a comprehensive investigation into the paper leak, and stronger safeguards to protect the integrity of public examinations. The protests began at Jantar Mantar on June 6 and culminated in the "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20, with demonstrators pressing for systemic reforms in the examination process.

CJP  demanded the removal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged failures in handling examination-related controversies, including the NEET 2026 paper leak, CBSE Class 12 portal issues, and CUET delays. They sought Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide, and immunity from FIRs or legal action for those who participated in the July 20 protest.

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