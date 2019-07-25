Govt pauses before tabling RTI bill in Rajya Sabha

Getting edgy that it may have to go through the embarrassment of not cobbling up enough strength to get the Right to Information (amendment) Bill, 2019 sail through, the Modi government on Wednesday refrained from tabling the controversial legislation in the Rajya Sabha.

The move came after the last minute check the government found that it is lacking in the strength in numbers in the Rajya Sabha required to pass the legislation.

The problem arose when Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal and the KCR's Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which only give issue-based support to the Modi government, decided to side with the opposition parties on the RTI legislation.

The NDA in all has 116 members which is five sort of the 121 majority mark in 240 member house. As non-aligned parties, the BJD and TRS together have a strength of 13 members that is crucial for the government in Rajya Sabha.

"We strongly oppose the bill. It not only dilutes the present law but downgrades the office of the Information Commissioners and their chief both at the state and the Centre," Keshav Rao, senior TRS leader.

Ready to fend certain bills in the Rajya Sabha where they have some presence, the opposition parties in a meeting on Wednesday listed seven bills which they want to go to a special committee for deliberations.

"I would like to tell the government that whether the RTI bill comes today or tomorrow, we will insist it goes to a special committee. I am informing you in advance," said Congress leader of opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Riding on its sheer superior number strength, the government had managed to get the bill sailed through in the Lok Sabha on Monday despite massive opposition. Contending that the legislation dilutes the landmark transparency law and needs to be discussed and scrutinised threadbare by a parliamentary committee, the opposition had put up brilliant fight before losing the vote count by 218 'Ayes' votes to 79 'Noes'.

The amendments have come under sharp criticism of RTI activists as well as opposition parties for removing the provision of fixed tenure of 5 years of chief information commissioner (CIC) and information commissioners (ICs) and giving government the power to notify their term.

It also removes the provision of providing salary to the CIC and ICs at par to that of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners and empowers the central government to determine the salaries, allowances, and other terms and conditions of service of the central and state CIC and ICs will be determined by the central government.

There have been very strong protests from people across the country to oppose these amendments. The opposition parties have made it very clear that it should be sent to select committee. It was a very strong signal to the government. Any amendment should be done only after public consultations â€•Anjali Bhardwaj, co-convenor, Nation Campaign for People’s Right to Information

They must totally withdraw the bill unless they are seeing the right time to amend the Act. They might have tested the waters here for now. But I feel they must withdraw the bill. They should not bring RTI amendment Bill to Rajya Sabha and instead take it to Standing Committee â€•Bhaskar Prabhu, convenor, Mahiti Adhikar ManchPublic Grievances

Whole system of fixing salaries, perks and post-retirement benefits for all in judiciary, bureaucracy and legislature should be same. It is absolutely illogical and unjustified that Supreme Court judges gifted themselves life-time domestic-help for themselves at cost-of public-exchequer â€•Subhash Agrawal, RTI consultant

Due to Biju Janta Dal and others they may send it to some joint select committee but it is not that it will not come up tomorrow. So if it was not taken on Wednesday, it does not mean that danger of the RTI Amendment Bill sailing through has completely gone away. They may bring it later â€•Vijay Kumbha, RTI actvist