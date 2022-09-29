Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Govt orders ISPs to block 67 pornographic websites following violation of new IT rules

As the government cracks down on more pornographic websites, over 60 additional sites have now been banned in India

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 08:29 PM IST

Govt orders ISPs to block 67 pornographic websites following violation of new IT rules
Representational Image

The government has ordered internet service providers (ISPs) to remove 67 pornographic websites in response to court rulings and for violating new IT guidelines announced in 2021.

In an email to internet service providers, the Department of Telecom (DoT) requested that they block 63 websites based on a Pune court decision and four websites based on an Uttarakhand High Court ruling and Ministry of Electronics and IT orders (MeitY).

 

"MeitY in compliance of the said (Uttarakhand High court) order read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to immediately take down (block) the ... websites/URLs," the DoT order dated September 24 said.

The IT Rules 2021 invoked by MeitY mandates IT companies to remove or disable access to content hosted, stored or published by them which "shows such individual in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts such individual in any sexual act or conduct" and also content which is allegedly impersonated or artificially morphed.

READ| 'PFI had plans to turn India into Islamic nation by 2047': Maharashtra ATS chief makes shocking revelations

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Ghaziabad: 21 youths hold birthday party on flyover, cut cake atop car; arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.