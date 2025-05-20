Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the new e-Zero FIR initiative will automatically convert cyber financial crimes above Rs 10 lakh and registered on the 1930 helpline of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), into FIRs.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the new e-Zero FIR initiative will automatically convert cyber financial crimes above Rs 10 lakh and registered on the 1930 helpline of the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), into FIRs. In a post on X on Monday, Shah emphasised that the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) has introduced this initiative as a pilot project for Delhi as of now, but it will soon be extended to the entire nation.

e-Zero FIR initiative

“The MHA's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to nab any criminal with unprecedented speed. Launched as a pilot project for Delhi, the new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed at NCRP or 1930 to FIRs, initially above the threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh. The new system, which will drive investigations swiftly, cracking down on cybercriminals, will soon be extended to the entire nation. The Modi government is bolstering the cybersecurity grid to build a cyber-secure Bharat,” the union Home minister said.

Govt launches new OCI portal

Meanwhile, Amit Shah inaugurated a revamped Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal here in the national capital on Monday to improve the digital experience for OCI cardholders.

The launch marks a significant step in the government's efforts to modernise citizen services for the Indian diaspora. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the new portal has been developed in response to rapid technological advancements over the past decade and feedback from existing OCI cardholders regarding issues with the previous system. “Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched the new Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) portal in New Delhi. In light of significant technological advancements over the past decade and feedback received from OCI cardholders, a new OCI portal has been developed to address existing shortcomings and enhance the user experience,” said the MHA in a statement.

Officials stated that the revamped platform addresses existing shortcomings and is designed to offer a more user-friendly, efficient, and seamless interface for individuals of Indian origin residing overseas. The OCI card is issued to people of Indian origin who have obtained citizenship in another country, allowing them lifelong visa-free travel to India and certain economic and educational rights.

Over the years, the demand for improved digital services and more responsive systems has grown with the increasing number of OCI holders globally. With this launch, the Ministry of Home Affairs continues its push toward a digitally empowered governance framework, especially for Indians living abroad.

