Now gear up your kid for a motorcycle ride, literally, or face a challan

The Union road transport ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines for carrying kids on motorcycles. The notification mandates that children between nine months and four years will have to wear a helmet of their size while travelling on two-wheelers.

The government also made it binding to install safety harnesses on motorcycles carrying kids. The harness must be lightweight, waterproof, and cushioned, and should be able to carry a weight of up to 30 kg. Challans will be issued in case of violation. Also, bikes carrying kids must not travel at over 40 kmph.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will issue separate guidelines for kids’ helmets. Till then, cycle helmets can be used. The notification has been hailed by many as a welcome step towards ensuring road safety.

“This is undoubtedly a very good step. We often see parents riding with helmets on, but the kids lack such privilege. Aren’t their lives important? Many countries mandate kids wearing helmets on bikes. Even harness has been mandatory in Kerala for many years now. Several helmets with kids’ favourite cartoon characters printed on them are available in the market,” said Rajeev Kapur, managing director of Steelbird helmet manufacturers.

The draft of the notification was issued in October 2021 in the backdrop of sustained road mishaps over the years. According to NCRB data, 2020 witnessed over 3.54 lakh accidents across India, resulting in over 1.33 lakh deaths. And this despite the Covid lockdown!

The figures of 2020 were a marginal drop from that of 2019, which recorded more than 4.37 lakh accidents and over 1.54 lakh deaths.

Almost half (44 per cent) the accidents in 2020 involved two-wheelers, resulting in over 58,000 deaths – the highest among vehicle categories. Most deaths were reported from Maharashtra (5,877) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).

In 2019, more than 11,000 children below the age of 18 lost their lives in accidents – a steep rise from 9,400 just two years before that. Share of this group in total accident-related deaths increased from 6.4 per cent in 2017 to 7.4 per cent in 2019.