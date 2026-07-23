Govt makes fresh appeal to CJP protesters for talks: 'At your convenience, at any time'

The government outreach comes amid raging protests in Delhi and several other cities against failures in the Indian education system, including paper leaks.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the government is ready for discussions with student protesters and that the Centre has sent four proposals for talks since Wednesday (July 22). "The government has sent four formal proposals for discussions with their representatives since last afternoon," Singh said, adding that he will be joined by fellow minister JP Nadda during the talks. The government outreach comes amid raging protests in Delhi and other cities against failures in the Indian education system, including paper leaks.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh said: "This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time." He added that the talks can take place either at Nadda's office or residence. "We do not stand on prestige. Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution. This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," the minister said.

The student protests are being held under the banner of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) -- a group that began as an online satirical campaign in May. Earlier in the day, a CJP spokesperson said the talks should either take place at the Jantar Mantar -- the epicenter of the protests -- or at a neutral venue. "If there are security concerns at Jantar Mantar, we can meet at a neutral place nearby. We have always said we are ready for talks. It would be good if the issue is resolved through dialogue," the group's chief spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters. Das also said that the stir has spread beyond Delhi, with protests taking place in Mumbai, Goa, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

The CJP -- launched by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke -- began a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar in mid-June. The movement was soon joined by educationist-activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for nearly four weeks to press for the students' demands. Last week, Wangchuk was forcibly removed by the Delhi Police and shifted to a government hospital -- a move slammed by him and his supporters. On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters marched towards the Parliament as violent clashes erupted between the police and the demonstrators.