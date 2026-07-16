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Govt makes Diesel and ATF exports costlier, petrol cheaper from July 16; check revised rates here

The Centre has increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) while reducing the levy on petrol exports amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East between the US and Iran. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 09:55 AM IST

Govt makes Diesel and ATF exports costlier, petrol cheaper from July 16; check revised rates here
Govt makes Diesel and ATF exports costlier, petrol cheaper from July 16; check revised rates here (Source; ANI)
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The Centre has increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) while reducing the levy on petrol exports amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East between the US and Iran. 

Under the revised rates, the duty on diesel exports has been raised to Rs 15.5 per litre from Rs 8.5 per litre, while the duty on aviation turbine fuel has been increased to Rs 14.5 per litre from Rs 7.5 per litre. The export duty on petrol has been lowered to Rs 2.5 per litre from Rs 4 per litre. The revised rates, notified by the Department of Revenue on Wednesday (July 15), will come into effect from July 16.

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