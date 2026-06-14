Govt limits diesel sales, restricts bulk fuel purchases under new rules: Know what it means for buyers

The government of India has introduced fresh restrictions on diesel sales and bulk fuel purchases as part of efforts to boost fuel distribution and prevent stockpiling. Know more about the cap.

The Government of India has imposed limits on daily diesel sales per vehicle to protect state-run oil companies from mounting losses due to low per-barrel prices in the international market. On June 11, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued the Motor Spirit and High-Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order, 2026, under the Essential Commodities Act, barring industrial, commercial, and institutional consumers from buying petrol and diesel from retail fuel stations.

As per a notification, ''Retail Outlet dealers shall dispense HSD [high speed diesel or diesel] only in a vehicle tank, or PESO-approved containers, and not exceeding 200 litres in a day to a customer/vehicle and this HSD cannot be resold.''

This order has been issued for a maximum of three months. As per government data, there has been a significant jump in diesel sales at public-sector fuel stations last month. More than 327 districts recorded growth of over 10 percent, while 80 districts saw increases exceeding 30 percent.

Retail-bulk price gap drives diesel purchase shift

The data further showed that many bulk consumers shifted to cheaper retail pumps, where diesel was priced at Rs 95.20 per litre instead of buying at bulk rate, which was Rs 134.50 per litre. This wide gap in prices allegedly encouraged some buyers to purchase diesel from retail pumps and resell it at a bulk rate, prompting the government to step in.

What led to the latest curbs on diesel sales in India?

The latest move by the central government came amid tensions in West Asia, which have disrupted oil supplies and shipping routes, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz. During the initial stage of the ongoing US-Iran conflict, the Brent crude prices went to USD 120 per barrel before they fell below USD 86 following hopes of a US-Iran peace deal.

However, the Indian government has successfully managed to maintain a sufficient supply of energy for the country along with maintaining the strategic reserves.