Govt launches mobile app 'AarogyaSetu' that helps in assessing coronavirus risk

The government on Thursday launched a mobile app that aims to bring the people of India together in a resolute fight against coronavirus.

Called ‘AarogyaSetu’, the app joins Digital India for the health and well-being of every Indian.

According to the official statement from the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the app has been developed in a public-private partnership.

"It will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence," the statement read.

Once the app is installed in a smartphone, it detects other devices with AarogyaSetu installed that come in the proximity of that phone. The app can then calculate the risk of infection based on sophisticated parameters if any of these contacts is tested positive.

The statement further said that the app will help the government take necessary timely steps for assessing the risk of spread of COVID-19 infection and ensuring isolation where required.

"The app’s design ensures privacy-first. The personal data collected by the app is encrypted using state-of-the-art technology and stays secure on the phone until it is needed for facilitating medical intervention," the statement said.

Available in 11 languages, the app is ready for pan-India use from day-1 and has highly scalable architecture.

"This app is a unique example of the nation’s young talent coming together and pooling resources and efforts to respond to a global crisis. It is at once a bridge between public and private sectors, digital technology and health services delivery and the potential of young India with a disease-free and healthy future of the nation," it concluded.

The app can be downloaded for Android users from here and iPhone users can use this link.