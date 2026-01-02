Govt issues notice to X over ‘obscene, sexually explicit’ content, seeks immediate removal

The MeitY has directed the platform to immediately review Grok and remove or block access to any unlawful content.

The Centre has issued a notice on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to immediately take down and block content described as obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit, stating that such material was being generated through the misuse of AI-based tools like Grok. The order cited provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote a letter to X's Chief Compliance Officer of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, directing the platform to immediately review Grok and remove or block access to any unlawful content.

“It has especially been observed that the service namely “Grok AI” developed by you and integrated and made available on the X platform is being misused by users to create fake accounts to host, generate, publish or share obscene images or videos of women in a derogatory or vulgar manner in order to indecently denigrate them,” the letter from MeitY read.

“Such conduct reflects a serious failure of platform-level safeguards and enforcement mechanisms, and amounts to gross misuse of artificial intelligence technologies in violation of applicable laws,” it added.

