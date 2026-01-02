After Dhurandhar's blockbuster success, this Ranveer Singh film to re-release in theatres; not 83, Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy
'Right people to carry...': Ben Stokes backs Brendon McCullum to continue as England coach after Ashes defeat
Swiss ski resort bar fire cause REVEALED: Local official says tragedy occurred due to...
India overtakes Japan, eyes Germany next to become world’s 3rd largest economy
Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions: Shocking revelations about alien life, war, AI; know 5 major takeaways
Ranbir Kapoor reveals his fashion brand ARKS is not named after Alia Bhatt, Raha; explains its meaning: 'I realised that...'
Shami or Siraj? Selection dilemma brews ahead of India vs New Zealand ODI series; Shreyas Iyer's vice-captaincy under cloud
India to become fully self-reliant in weapons in next 15–20 years, says Rajnath Singh
Govt issues notice to X over ‘obscene, sexually explicit’ content, seeks immediate removal
Who was Siddhartha Bhaiya? Aequitas founder-MD dies after sudden cardiac arrest during family vacation
INDIA
The MeitY has directed the platform to immediately review Grok and remove or block access to any unlawful content.
The Centre has issued a notice on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to immediately take down and block content described as obscene, nude, indecent and sexually explicit, stating that such material was being generated through the misuse of AI-based tools like Grok. The order cited provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the IT Rules, 2021.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology wrote a letter to X's Chief Compliance Officer of the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, directing the platform to immediately review Grok and remove or block access to any unlawful content.
“It has especially been observed that the service namely “Grok AI” developed by you and integrated and made available on the X platform is being misused by users to create fake accounts to host, generate, publish or share obscene images or videos of women in a derogatory or vulgar manner in order to indecently denigrate them,” the letter from MeitY read.
“Such conduct reflects a serious failure of platform-level safeguards and enforcement mechanisms, and amounts to gross misuse of artificial intelligence technologies in violation of applicable laws,” it added.
Also read: 19-year-old college girl dies in Himachal due to ragging, sexual harassment, accused professor booked