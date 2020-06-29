Headlines

Govt issues guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, to be in force till July 31

Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31, according to the new guidelines.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2020, 10:26 PM IST

The government on Monday issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’ or the second phase of "Unlock", effective from July 1-31, following over two months of strict lockdown across the country of coronavirus. 

Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones till July 31, according to the new guidelines. In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religious gatherings among others to remain prohibited till July 31, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said. 

The ministry said it has issued new guidelines for Unlock 2 to open up of more activities in areas outside the Containment Zones. The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1 and with it, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.

The new guidelines are based on feedback received from States and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments, the MHA said.

"As stipulated in the Unlock 1 Order and guidelines issued on 30.05.2020, certain activities, i.e., religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; and shopping malls; have already been permitted from June 8, 2020 outside the Containment Zones," the Home Ministry said in a statement.

Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, except for essential activities and other relaxations, the guidelines said. Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

Shops depending upon their area, can have more than 5 persons at a time. However, they have to maintain adequate physical distance.

Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020.  SOP in this regard will be issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

International air travel of passengers has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission.  Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones: 

Metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will continue to be banned during Unlock 2.0. 

Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations, will also not be allowed. 

"Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 31 July, 2020. Containment Zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the State/ UT Governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MOHFW).  Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed," the MHA said. 

These Containment Zones will be notified on the websites of the respective District Collectors and by the States/UTs and information will also be shared with MOHFW.

States and UTs, based on their assessment of the situation, may prohibit certain activities outside the Containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary. However, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods.  No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements. 

The use of Aarogya Setu mobile application will continue to be encouraged.

As part of the national directives for COVI-19 management, wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport.

Social distancing norms will continue to be in effect. Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 gaz ki doors) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers.

Large public gatherings/ congregations to remain prohibited. Marriage related gatherings will not exceed 50 people. Funeral/ last rites related will not have more than 20 people. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the State/ UT local authority in accordance with its laws and regulations. Consumption of liquor, pawn, packs, tobacco eta in public places is prohibited. 

 

