Govt issues clarification on Lotus symbol printed on passports, says it's part of security features

A day after the issue of lotus being printed on new passports was raised in Lok Sabha by the opposition, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday clarified that it was part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports, adding that other national symbols will also be used on a rotational basis.

"This symbol is our national flower and is a part of the enhanced security features to identify fake passports. Apart from lotus, other national symbols will be used on rotation. Symbols are connected with India," said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Right now, it is lotus and then next month there will be something else. These are symbols connected with India such as national flower or national animal," Kumar said, adding that these fatures have been introduced as part of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidelines.

The statement comes after opposition protested in the Lok Sabha on Thursday lotus is also the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The matter was raised by Congress leader MK Raghavan Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour over the distribution of the new passports in Kozhikode, Kerala. Raghavan had alleged that the Centre was "further saffronising" of the government establishment with the lotus being the election symbol of the BJP.

India's national flower Lotus is now printed on the second page of the passport. Earlier, the page had a seal of the passport officer along with his signature. Some new codes have also been introduced in the new format.