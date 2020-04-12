Govt is overprepared to tackle COVID-19 crisis: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Sunday said that the government is 'over prepared' as there are more than sufficient number of hospital beds available compared to the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

"On March 29, we had 979 positive cases, now we've 8356 positive cases; of these 20%, cases need ICU support. So, today too 1671 patients need oxygen support&critical care treatment. This figure is imp to show that govt is planning things in being over-prepared," Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry stated.

"As per 9th April data, if we needed 1,100 beds we had 85,000 beds. Today when we need 1,671 beds, then we have 1 lakh 5 thousand beds in the dedicated 601 COVID-19 hospitals," he added.

Moreover, speaking about the resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days in China, Japan, and Korea, the health ministry informed that containment & social distancing measures need to be continued to tackle the crisis.

"It is a cause of concern for us too, so we need to make sure that we continue to follow our containment & social distancing measures like we are following today," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research informed that in the last five days, the average number of samples that have been tested is 15,747 per day and the average number of samples which tested positive is 584.

It further informed that more than 40 vaccines are under development but none have reached the next stage of testing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the supply of essential commodities is under control.

"Situation regarding essential commodities is under control in the MHA control room, officials of Ministries of Civil Aviation, Consumer Affairs and Railways have been working in coordination with states to resolve logistics problem," Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA stated.

In India, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 8447, out of which 765 have been cured and 273 are dead.