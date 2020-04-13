Govt invites startups, innovators to develop a world-class video conferencing solution

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday announced an 'Innovation Challenge' for development of a video conferencing solution under the Digital India Programme. The challenge invites Indian startups and innovators for making a world-class video conferencing solution in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to announce the challenge. "Announcing Innovation Challenge for Indian startups and innovators for developing a world class video conferencing solution.Urge the innovators, software product startups to come forward and take part in this effort. #DigitalIndia," he wrote, along with a link to sign up for the challenge.

Announcing Innovation Challenge for Indian startups and innovators for developing a world class video conferencing solution. Urge the innovators, software product startups to come forward and take part in this effort. #DigitalIndia Details given at link- https://t.co/sjCQm8pVKr — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 13, 2020

As per the landing page of the challenge, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure preparedness to face the challenge and threat posed by the growing pandemic of coronavirus. The sudden outbreak has made Digital the most important part of one's daily life, it added.

"During these unprecedented times brought about by the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 affecting all nations across globe and everybody stuck at home, working remotely. It is getting evident that in the coming days businesses are going to become more reliant than ever on the digital platforms to connect and communicate. In many cases switching to digital alternatives will be the deciding factor in whether we are able to make it through the tough times ahead or not," the statement said.

"MeitY announces the challenge to develop a Video Conferencing Solution showing capabilities in terms of scalability, market reach and domestic value addition. The solution will get a contract to deploy their solution for use by Government of India, State Government entities for a period of 4 years," it added.

For the awards and recognition, the top 10 entries selected from Stage-1 will be given a certificate and funding of Rs 5 lakh to build their prototype. These prototypes will then be presented to a jury and top three entries will be selected and they will be given Rs 20 lakh to build their solutions.

The winners will receive Rs 1 crore in the first year and additional support @ Rs 10 lakhs per year towards Operations & Maintenance, for a period of 3 years after the first year of deployment.