Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Paris Olympics 2024: CAS to announce verdict on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification today

Govt intensifies efforts against fake GST registration, to launch...

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Google Pixel 9 series launching today: Check features, price and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, earned PhD at 24, is currently...

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Bollywood directors with most Filmfare Awards

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उ�म्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

Kit Harington accepts Game of Thrones ending was rushed: 'We were all so f***ing tired'

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

HomeIndia

India

Govt intensifies efforts against fake GST registration, to launch...

CBIC launches a two-month nationwide drive against fake GST registrations starting August 16.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

Govt intensifies efforts against fake GST registration, to launch...
Nationwide drive to eliminate fake GST registrations
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Central and state GST officers will launch a nationwide special two-month drive against fake GST registrations starting August 16, as announced by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday. This marks the second such initiative aimed at identifying fraudulent registrations under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. Fake registrations are often used to fraudulently claim and pass on input tax credit, thereby evading GST payments.

The CBIC has instructed all central and state tax administrations to participate in the drive from August 16, 2024, to October 15, 2024. The objective is to detect suspicious or fake GST Identification Numbers (GSTINs), conduct necessary verifications, and take remedial actions to remove these fraudulent entities from the GST system. This effort is crucial to safeguarding government revenue.

During the first drive, conducted between May 16, 2023, and July 15, 2023, authorities discovered that 21,791 entities, including 11,392 under state tax jurisdiction and 10,399 under CBIC jurisdiction, had non-existent GST registrations. This initial drive uncovered suspected tax evasion amounting to Rs 24,010 crore, with Rs 8,805 crore pertaining to state taxes and Rs 15,205 crore to central taxes.

Rajat Mohan, Executive Director of Moore Singhi, emphasized the importance of data analytics and inter-agency collaboration in combating tax evasion. He noted that this extended drive underscores the government's commitment to maintaining a clean and fair tax environment. The proactive measures taken through these drives highlight the ongoing efforts to ensure the integrity of the GST system and prevent revenue loss due to fraudulent activities.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

Sebi responds to Hindenburg report, says, 'Chief Madhabi Buch made…’

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

How to Choose Flower Arrangements Online: A Guide to Thoughtful Gifting

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Modi's Yunus Gambit: Countering Chinese and Pakistani Whispers in Bangladesh

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

Bringing Home a New Cat - A Complete Guide for New Cat Parents

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement