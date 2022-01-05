Govt initiates process to withdraw cases against farmers

The central government has taken a big decision regarding the issues of farmers. Union Minister and Punjab BJP in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat on Wednesday informed that the process of withdrawing the cases is being started and all the cases will be withdrawn as per the legal process.

It may be recalled that when the farmers' movement against the new agricultural laws was ended, they demanded the withdrawal of the cases. Farmers' organizations had said that the farmers against whom cases have been registered should be taken back.

The BJP had to face a lot of opposition due to the farmers' agitation against the agri laws. Although the laws have now been withdrawn, the anger of the farmers continues due to about 700 deaths in the agitation. To overcome this, the BJP is counting the work done by the central government for the Sikhs. This includes the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, action against those accused of anti-Sikh riots, exemption of langar from GST, return of Sikhs from Afghanistan, etc.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Punjab to lay foundation stones for development projects at Ferozepur.

However, the Ferozepur was cancelled due to a lapse in the PM's security. According to the information, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a statement saying that the rally in Ferozepur was cancelled due to security reasons.

As per the official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs, "PM Modi landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police."

The statement added that when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover, around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. "The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister," the ministry said.

The MHA taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government.