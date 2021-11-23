Govt initiates process to withdraw agricultural laws, new bill listed for winter session

After the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw all the three new agricultural laws, the process has been started for it. The government has got the bill to withdraw the three laws listed for the winter session of the Lok Sabha.

According to sources cited by Zee News, the government has made a bill 'The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021' to withdraw the agriculture law. This bill has been listed for proceedings in the Lok Sabha.

According to the information, 26 bills have been listed for the winter session of Parliament. These include bills related to withdrawing cryptocurrencies and all three agricultural laws. After the law on cryptocurrencies, RBI will be able to move towards creating a digital currency.

The bill seeks "to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India".

The bill also seeks to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India but it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses.

Notably, PM Modi had earlier this month chaired a meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues.