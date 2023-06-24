Search icon
Govt holds all-party meet on Manipur to discuss prevailing situation in state

Manipur violence: Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Govt holds all-party meet on Manipur to discuss prevailing situation in state (Photo: ANI)

Leaders of various political parties, including BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Left, attended an all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Nearly 120 people lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured ever since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3. Those who attended included BJP president J P Nadda, former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh (Congress), Derek O'Brien (TMC), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Singh (NPP), M Thambi Durai (AIADMK), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Pinaki Misra (BJD), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Manoj Jha (RJD) and Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena).

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Nityanand Rai and Ajay Kumar Mishra, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka also attended the meeting. Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

READ | Manipur violence: Minister L Susindro's godown torched

Shah had visited the state for four days last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state. Opposition parties have been criticising the government for its handling of the situation as violence has not stopped even after 50 days.

