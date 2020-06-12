Headlines

Govt further relaxes travel restrictions on foreigners, certain categories allowed to visit India amid COVID-19 curbs

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) further relaxes travel restrictions for certain categories of foreigners.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 12, 2020, 11:15 PM IST

The government on Friday further relaxed visa and travel restrictions for certain categories of foreign nationals to allow them to travel to India amid coronavirus pandemic. 

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders, married couples one of whom is an OCI cardholder and another Indian national, and students who are OCI cardholders and whose at least one parent is Indian or OCI cardholder are allowed to visit India, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

Foreigners were restricted from visiting India after nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25 and all domestic and international flights were cancelled to check the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, the government has started easing lockdown restrictions despite the number of cases rising to 3 lakh. 

Earlier, foreign nationals who are single parents of minor children holding Indian passports or OCI cards, students who are foreign nationals where at least one of their parents is an Indian citizen or an OCI cardholder were allowed to visit India.

Minor children born to Indian nationals abroad and holding OCI cards, OCI cardholders who wish to come to India on account of family emergencies like death in family, couples where one spouse is an OCI cardholder and the other is an Indian national and they have a permanent residence in India, university students who are OCI cardholders (not legally minors) but whose parents are Indian citizens living in India are also allowed to enter the country. 
 

