Guns and Gulaabs: Makers introduce RajKummar Rao as Paana Tipu, drop new motion poster

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife, PM shows 'brazen indifference': Opposition bloc INDIA

WWE legend Hulk Hogan to get married again at 69, announces engagement with 45-year-old girlfriend

Eye flu: Easy ways to prevent conjuctivitis

Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife, PM shows 'brazen indifference': Opposition bloc INDIA

The delegation members left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon after submitting the memorandum to the governor.

PTI

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

Opposition bloc INDIA on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'silence', showing 'brazen indifference' to the ongoing situation in Manipur. It stated that the government machinery has completely failed to control the Manipur ethnic conflict, which is lingering for nearly three months. 

In a memorandum submitted to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, the 21 opposition MPs who signed the document demanded urgent rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected people to bring peace and harmony to the state.

"From the reports of incessant firing and arson of houses in the last few days, it is established beyond doubt that the state machinery has completely failed to control the situation for the last almost three months," the memorandum read.

The continued internet ban for the last three months is aiding the unsubstantiated rumours, which is adding to the existing mistrust among the communities, the Parliamentarians said. "Silence of Hon'ble Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur," they added in the memorandum.

There is anger and a sense of alienation amongst all communities and it has to be addressed without delay, they said. "We earnestly request you to restore peace and harmony taking all effective measures, where justice should be the cornerstone. In order to bring peace and harmony, rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected persons is most urgent," the MPs told the governor.

READ | Manipur: Kuki leader, BJP MLA advocates creating three separate Union territories

"You are also requested to apprise the Union government of the complete breakdown of law and order in Manipur for the last 89 days so as to enable them to intervene in the precarious situation in Manipur to restore peace and normalcy," they added.

The document also stressed that the "failure of both the central and state governments" to protect the lives and properties of the people of the two communities is apparent from the figures of more than 140 deaths (over 160 deaths as per official records), over 500 injuries, burning of more than 5,000 houses and internal displacement of over 60,000 people.

The opposition delegation arrived in Manipur on Saturday to assess the ground situation and meet victims of the three-month-long ethnic riots in the state. On the first day of their two-day whirlwind tour, they visited several relief camps in Imphal, Moirang in Bishnupur district and Churachandpur and met scores of victims of ethnic clashes from both warring communities.

Talking about their visit, the Parliamentarians said in the memorandum that they interacted with the victims taking shelter in the relief camps.
"We are, indeed, very shocked and sad to hear the stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains and sorrows of the individuals affected by the unprecedented violence unleashed by both sides since the beginning of the clashes," they added.

The delegation members left for Delhi on Sunday afternoon after submitting the memorandum to the governor. More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

