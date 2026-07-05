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Govt extends deadline for Meta to respond on WhatsApp username issue: What is the row all about?

The row stems from a new feature introduced by WhatsApp that would allow users to message others on the platform without sharing their phone number.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 06:01 PM IST

Govt extends deadline for Meta to respond on WhatsApp username issue: What is the row all about?
WhatsApp claims it has built safeguards around the username feature.
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    The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has extended deadline for the social media giant Meta to respond to concerns over the WhatsApp username feature. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a government official said that the deadline has been extended by three days and the last date is now July 9 (Thursday). The row stems from a new feature introduced by WhatsApp that would allow users to message others on the platform without sharing their phone number.

    What is the WhatsApp username feature?

    Earlier this week, the government had asked Meta not to launch its username feature in India until consultations are completed. It had also given WhatsApp three days' time to submit a detailed explanation on the proposed feature. The government directive came after WhatsApp announced it would gradually allow users to pick a username and hide their phone number when contacting someone for the first time. It is an optional and unique identifier that users can choose for their WhatsApp accounts. Other messaging services such as Telegram and Signal already have their versions of this feature. WhatsApp also claims it has built safeguards around the username feature.

    What are the govt's concerns?

    In a notice to Meta, the government said that the username option may significantly raise the risk of cybercrimes such as online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation incidents. The government also raised concerns over potential impersonation of public authorities, financial institutions, and government agencies as the feature may allow adopting usernames resembling the names of such bodies. Several industry leaders have also flagged similar concerns over the feature.

    How has WhatsApp responded?

    WhatsApp has defended the feature, saying that it has held names of high-profile public figures, government entities, and celebrities. In a blog post announcing the option, WhatsApp had said: "Usernames are our latest step to make WhatsApp even more private. There’s no directory to browse and no suggestions – people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time." WhatsApp also said that it takes issues like impersonation and abuse "seriously" and that it will act against users who may pretend to be someone else.

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