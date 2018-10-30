Govt explores options after Trump turns down Republic Day invite

Headlines

'One of the finest and most feared..': Yuvraj Singh congratulates Stuart Broad on incredible Test career

This engineering graduate cracked UPSC CSE without coaching in second attempt, her AIR was...

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' in red-hot attire, netizens say 'kya hi kahne'

5 health benefits of eating green chilly

10 foods for gut health and digestion

Diabetes: 7 Indian desserts with low sugar content

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Zee National Achievers’ Awards: DMCL CEO Sushant Mohan in conversation with Kumar Sanu, Shubham Gaur & others

ISRO launches PSLV-C56 carrying 7 foreign satellites from Sriharikota

Manipur Violence: Opposition I.N.D.I.A MPs visit relief camps, blames BJP for the current situation

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files Unreported to release on this date, know when and where to watch

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

This is the highest grossing adult-rated Indian film, it's not The Kashmir Files, The Kerela Story, Grand Masti

HomeIndia

India

Govt explores options after Trump turns down Republic Day invite

Govt has already shortlisted three names.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2018, 12:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The government is understood to be exploring options for the chief guest at the Republic Day parade after US President Donald Trump turned down its invite for the ceremony.

Sources said the government has in mind leaders from three countries including a head of state from a leading African nation. "We have very little time left for deciding on the chief guest and the process will be completed soon," a source familiar with the development said. Trump has declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the parade, citing pressing engagements, including his State of The Union (SOTU) address, around the time India will celebrate its Republic Day.

It came at a time when Indo-US ties have witnessed some strain after India went ahead and sealed a deal with Russia to procure a batch of S-400 air defence missile systems, notwithstanding the US threat of punitive action under CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). The sources said India has already short-listed names of two-three heads of state for extending invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

The sources indicated that India was not exclusively looking at Trump's presence at the Republic Day celebrations and that various other options were also being explored. In July, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had said that Trump has received an invitation to visit India, but no decision has been taken yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited President Trump for a bilateral visit to India during their talks in Washington in June 2017.
Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations.

In 2015, the then US president Barack Obama had attended it as the chief guest which was his second visit to India as American president. This year, leaders from 10 ASEAN countries had attended the Republic Day celebrations. In 2016, the then French president Francois Hollande was the chief guest of the parade while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebrations in 2014. The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mirzapur's Antilia: Man builds 14-floor home without approved plans, construction halted

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

Meet IAS Abhijeet Singh Yadav, IIT alumnus who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC with AIR...

Mother of girl, who was paraded naked in Manipur, demands capital punishment for accused

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE