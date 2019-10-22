Govt employees in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to get salaries as per 7th pay commission from Oct 31

The Centre on Tuesday approved the proposal of payment to the government employees of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh under the 7th pay commission allowances.

Government employees in new UTs J&K and Ladakh will now be eligible to get salaries under the 7th pay Commission from October 31.

This move by PM Narendra Modi-led government will benefit more than 4.5 lakh existing govt employees in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will become two separate Union Territories from October 31.

With J&K and Ladakh government employees to be get pays under the 7th pay commission, it will add an additional Rs 4,800 crore to the government's expenditure. Below is the government's expenditure break-up:

Children education allowance: Rs 607 crore

Fixed Medical Allowance: Rs 108 crore

Hostel allowance: Rs 1823 crore

Leave Travel Concession: Rs 1000 crore

Transport allowance: Rs 1200 crore

Other allowances: Rs 62 crore

Total Rs 4800 crore

