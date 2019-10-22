Trending#

Assembly Elections 2019

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019

haryana assembly elections 2019

Bypolls

PM Modi

  1. Home
  2. India


Govt employees in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to get salaries as per 7th pay commission from Oct 31

Government employees in new UTs J&K and Ladakh will now be eligible to get salaries under the 7th pay Commission from October 31.


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Shashwat Bhandari

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 01:43 PM IST

The Centre on Tuesday approved the proposal of payment to the government employees of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh under the 7th pay commission allowances.

Government employees in new UTs J&K and Ladakh will now be eligible to get salaries under the 7th pay Commission from October 31.

This move by PM Narendra Modi-led government will benefit more than 4.5 lakh existing govt employees in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. 

Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will become two separate Union Territories from October 31.

With J&K and Ladakh government employees to be get pays under the 7th pay commission, it will add an additional Rs 4,800 crore to the government's expenditure. Below is the government's expenditure break-up:

  • Children education allowance: Rs 607 crore
  • Fixed Medical Allowance: Rs 108 crore
  • Hostel allowance: Rs 1823 crore
  • Leave Travel Concession: Rs 1000 crore
  • Transport allowance: Rs 1200 crore
  • Other allowances: Rs 62 crore
  • Total Rs 4800 crore

(More details awaited ...)

close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox