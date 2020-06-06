Govt destroying economy by refusing to provide cash support to people, MSMEs: Rahul Gandhi

In another attack on the BJP-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that it is destroying the country's economy by refusing to provide cash support to people and small and medium enterprises.

The Congress leader has been demanding an immediate provision of Rs 10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to tackle the current situation in the country.

Terming the second tenure of the Narendra Modi government as 'Demon 2.0', Gandhi shared a news report on microblogging website Twitter on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

"Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0," he tweeted.

On Friday, the Congress leader had posted another tweet slamming the Centre's failed lockdown.

Earlier, he had said that it was criminal on the part of the government not to provide cash to people and the industry to emerge out of the COVID-19 crisis.