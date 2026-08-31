Govt defers Census 2027 in Manipur amid protests over implementation of NRC

In Manipur, the first phase of Census 2027 (house listing exercise) was scheduled to start on September 1 and continue until September 30.

The government of Manipur on Monday (August 31) said the Centre had decided to defer the census exercise in the state after a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government said that the meeting held in Delhi was attended was Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. The move comes amid protests in Manipur demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the census exercise.

The Manipur government said: "The meeting discussed in detail the demand raised by the people of Manipur to defer the Census exercise in the State before the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The meeting agreed to defer the proposed Census exercise in the State considering the feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur."

In Manipur, the first phase of Census 2027 (house listing exercise) was scheduled to start on September 1 and continue until September 30. However, protests have been ongoing against the exercise, with demonstrators demanding that the government compile the NRC (with 1951 as the base year) before conducting the official headcount. Officials said that a facility for self-enumeration for house listing, which was set to open on August 17, had also been delayed.

Amid the protests, more than a dozen civil society organisations (CSOs) approached top political leaders to demand the compilation of the citizenship register to identify infiltrators. The protesters have argued that many illegal migrants from Myanmar have settled in some parts of Manipur and might be counted as citizens if census is conducted before the implementation of the NRC. The CSOs had met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin and several union ministers to raise their demand.

In a statement on Monday, the Manipur government said: "The Chief Minister said that their regular engagement with central leaders and officials has resulted in today’s decision. Calling bandhs and general strikes will not help in pressing demands before the Government and added that such actions would cause more hardship to the common people. Instead, he urged civil society groups to continue dialogue and extend full cooperation to the administration in addressing the socio-political challenges of the State. The government is for the people, and any issue of the state should be consulted with the government for getting a better solution."