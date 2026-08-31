FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi

2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi

Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement, confirms fans, 'I didn't want to tell anyone about it, but...'

Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement

Shalini Pandey BREAKS SILENCE on her indecent viral video, strongly condemns 'abuse of technology': 'It is deeply disturbing to see...'

Shalini Pandey strongly condemns her indecent viral video: 'It's deeply...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director

Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Govt defers Census 2027 in Manipur amid protests over implementation of NRC

In Manipur, the first phase of Census 2027 (house listing exercise) was scheduled to start on September 1 and continue until September 30.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 31, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Govt defers Census 2027 in Manipur amid protests over implementation of NRC
Protesters carry out a torch rally in Imphal (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The government of Manipur on Monday (August 31) said the Centre had decided to defer the census exercise in the state after a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The state government said that the meeting held in Delhi was attended was Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. The move comes amid protests in Manipur demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the census exercise.

The Manipur government said: "The meeting discussed in detail the demand raised by the people of Manipur to defer the Census exercise in the State before the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The meeting agreed to defer the proposed Census exercise in the State considering the feelings and aspirations of the people of Manipur."

In Manipur, the first phase of Census 2027 (house listing exercise) was scheduled to start on September 1 and continue until September 30. However, protests have been ongoing against the exercise, with demonstrators demanding that the government compile the NRC (with 1951 as the base year) before conducting the official headcount. Officials said that a facility for self-enumeration for house listing, which was set to open on August 17, had also been delayed.

Amid the protests, more than a dozen civil society organisations (CSOs) approached top political leaders to demand the compilation of the citizenship register to identify infiltrators. The protesters have argued that many illegal migrants from Myanmar have settled in some parts of Manipur and might be counted as citizens if census is conducted before the implementation of the NRC. The CSOs had met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin and several union ministers to raise their demand.

In a statement on Monday, the Manipur government said: "The Chief Minister said that their regular engagement with central leaders and officials has resulted in today’s decision. Calling bandhs and general strikes will not help in pressing demands before the Government and added that such actions would cause more hardship to the common people. Instead, he urged civil society groups to continue dialogue and extend full cooperation to the administration in addressing the socio-political challenges of the State. The government is for the people, and any issue of the state should be consulted with the government for getting a better solution."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi
2 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Kaushambi
Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement, confirms fans, 'I didn't want to tell anyone about it, but...'
Viral video: Great Khali escapes car accident, drops his first statement
Govt defers Census 2027 in Manipur amid protests over implementation of NRC
Census deferred in Manipur amid protests over NRC implementation
Shalini Pandey BREAKS SILENCE on her indecent viral video, strongly condemns 'abuse of technology': 'It is deeply disturbing to see...'
Shalini Pandey strongly condemns her indecent viral video: 'It's deeply...'
After Jantar Mantar protest, CJP launches 'school thik karo' campaign, focusing on government schools
After Jantar Mantar protest, CJP launches 'school thik karo' campaign
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement