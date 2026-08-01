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Govt cuts 19-kg commercial LPG prices by over Rs 200 In Delhi, Kolkata from August 1; Check new prices here

Centre cut 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200+ from Aug 1. Delhi rate down Rs 202 to Rs 2,728. Kolkata down Rs 209 to Rs 2,872.50. Relief for hotels, restaurants after months of hikes due to Iran war.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 09:25 AM IST

Govt cuts 19-kg commercial LPG prices by over Rs 200 In Delhi, Kolkata from August 1; Check new prices here
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The central government on Saturday slashed the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by more than Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata, extending relief to restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments after months of steep hikes triggered by the Iran war and the wider West Asia crisis.

According to the latest revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata, with the revised rates taking effect immediately.

Following the cut, a commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 2,728 in Delhi and Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata from today onwards.

Domestic LPG prices unchanged

The reduction applies only to commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses. There has been no change in the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders supplied to households, the sources added.

The latest revision marks the second consecutive cut in commercial LPG prices after a similar reduction in July, partially reversing the steep increases seen in recent months as global LPG prices rose amid supply concerns linked to the Iran war and the wider West Asia crisis.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on fuel supply

The development comes two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a nearly two-hour high-level meeting in Parliament on Thursday with senior ministers and top officials to assess the country's preparedness in the wake of the escalating conflict in West Asia.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

According to sources, all ministries presented updates on the measures taken to manage the situation, while the overall fuel supply position was reviewed in detail. The government maintained that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the country despite the geopolitical tensions.

India to boost US LPG imports

Meanwhile, as per a Reuters report published on July 28, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports from the United States in 2027, a move aimed at reducing its dependence on the Middle East while strengthening trade ties with Washington.

The report said New Delhi has already stepped up spot purchases of LPG from the US and other suppliers to make up for reduced shipments from the Middle East.

US LPG imports crossed the one-million-tonne mark in June for the first time and are expected to exceed India's initial 2026 annual contract target of 2.2 million tonnes, sources told Reuters.

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