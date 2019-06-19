Govt ‘compulsorily’ retires 15 top customs officials

Assistant Commissioner Vinod Kumar Sanga has been charged with clearance of two consignments of over-invoiced goods without making efforts to ascertain the correct market value

Continuing to take a tough stance against corruption since assuming office, the NDA government on Tuesday forcibly retired 15 senior customs officials including a Principal Commissioner and four Commissioners with immediate effect.

This action is in line with its 'operation clean-up' in the revenue department as senior officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs were 'compulsorily' retired from their services with immediate effect under the Rule 56 (j) of the General Financial Rules of Central Government Services.

Assistant Commissioner Vinod Kumar Sanga has been charged with clearance of two consignments of over-invoiced goods without making efforts to ascertain the correct market value. He has been named in a DRI case of import of mis-declared electronic goods.

Another official of the same rank, Raju Sekar, is facing a CBI probe for an alleged bribery case of Rs 13 lakh to a middleman for the admission of his son in Anna University. It was revealed that Sekar used to get around Rs 15 to 20 lakh per month and the money on his behalf was collected by one recruiting agent. Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Altaf has been charged with masterminding and investing in smuggling of red sanders.