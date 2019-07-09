Headlines

Govt comes under attack on Budget provisions

MP Tharoor uses cricket analogy by stating Budget has full of “unnecessarily defensive strokes”

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 05:45 AM IST

As the aftershocks of the Budget put the Sensex in the red zone, the government also came under severe criticism from the Opposition that slammed the government for not doing enough for the poor and the farmers and hiking the petrol prices to put people in peril.

The treasury benches, however, heralded the Union Budget as a perfect road map for the economy to achieve US $ 5 trillion mark.

Leading the attack in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor used cricket analogy by terming the budget exercise as full of "unnecessarily defensive strokes" and "quite a few no balls" that failed to address even a key issue like farm distress.

"Since cricket is on our minds these days with World Cup semi-final tomorrow, let me say that instead of bold boundaries we expected in this first budget after the elections, what we have are unnecessarily defensive strokes, drop catches and quite a few no balls and wides," said Tharoor opening the debate on Union Budget 2019-20.

The Budget, he said, was characterised rather by a "mediocre set of announcements, distinctive misses, defining silences of matter of substance" and reflecting "disregard" for the genuine concerns, hopes and aspirations of our people who have given a fresh mandate to this government.

"This is perhaps the first Budget in the history of the country where allocations of the engine of the documents were not mentioned. For over two hours of the speech we were waited for a substance but it was recitations of achievements... We must say that we are left with trishanku Budget neither here nor there," said Tharoor.

Indicating that the government perhaps deliberately kept away from using the word GDP, Tharoor alleged, "Hastily and ill thought through demonetisation bears the large share of responsibility for shutting down lakhs of small and micro enterprises, throwing many more lakhs of people out of work."

Besides Tharoor, many other opposition MPs also raised the issue of agrarian distress, farmer suicides and rising employment.

Speaking in defence of the budget, former union minister Jayant Sinha said that the BJP has brought the economy back on track, transforming it into a superfast Rajdhani and it will soon run like a bullet train because of the vision provided in the budget.

DMK leader, TR Baalu targeted the government for raising the fuel prices. "This will have cascading impact on the prices. Common man will suffer. The government should immediately roll back excise duty on fuel,"he said.

Praising the budget, YSRCP's K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju asked the Centre not to be unjust towards the state and deliver on promises made to Andhra Pradesh during reorganisation.

He said that the direct and indirect taxes must be incentivised for industries that come to the state. He also sought the Centre's support for the Polavaram Project through a revolving budget from where they can draw funds.

