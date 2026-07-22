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Govt, CJP set for fresh talks today as Centre eyes 'breakthrough' after midnight meet with Sonam Wangchuk

The late-night meeting took place following Wangchuk’s hospitalisation in the wake of the recent Delhi protests. JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital to talk about the protesters’ demands and look for a way forward.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 11:09 AM IST

Govt, CJP set for fresh talks today as Centre eyes 'breakthrough' after midnight meet with Sonam Wangchuk
Protestors cover their face as security personnel fire tear gas shells on them during their protest march towards Parliament (File Photo/ANI)
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The Centre will hold another round of discussions with representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest on Wednesday. Government sources said they are "hopeful of a breakthrough" following a late-night meeting with activist Sonam Wangchuk.  

MoS Jitendra Singh to meet CJP leaders

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is scheduled to meet CJP representatives soon. The meeting comes hours after he and former BJP president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment after his hunger strike.  

According to report by News 18, the Centre is committed to resolving the issue through dialogue. "We are hopeful of a breakthrough. Our doors for conversation are wide open," they said.

Centreto takes action after meeting Wangchuk 

Sources said a key point raised during the midnight meeting was Wangchuk’s demand that the ongoing student agitation be discussed in Parliament. The government is believed to have indicated its willingness to allow a parliamentary discussion, a step that could help end the deadlock.  

The renewed engagement signals a major shift after days of standoff between protesters and the administration.  

The late-night meeting took place following Wangchuk’s hospitalisation in the wake of the recent Delhi protests. JP Nadda and Dr Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital to talk about the protesters’ demands and look for a way forward.

'If govt fails to address the demands, millions more will join,' says CJP 

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) representative Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday warned the Union government that the youth of the country would "take them down very badly" if it failed to address the demands of the ongoing protest, saying that the July 20 demonstration was only a "trailer".

Speaking to ANI, Ranka said the ongoing protest was the "biggest movement in India's post-independence history" and warned that millions more people could come to Delhi if the government did not agree to their demands.

"This is the biggest movement in India's post-independence history...We have said this very clearly: what happened on 20th was a trailer. If the Govt doesn't agree, millions more will come to Delhi because this time we will not hold back and stay silent...The Govt really needs to get its act together; otherwise, the Youth of this country is going to take them down very badly," Ranka said.

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