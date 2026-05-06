Govt brings new LPG rule: What is it? How will it impact households?

The current US-Iran situation has again disrupted oil and gas supply, and meanwhile, India has introduced a new rule that will directly impact lakhs of households across the country. Under the new rule, the government has made it mandatory for all households to give up all LPG cylinders except one.

Government of India has introduced LPG rules to manage supplies in households across the country (image courtesy: ANI)

As US-Iran war has reignited amid rising tensions between the two countries as both have intensified their stance over the Strait of Hormuz. The US blockade has not been uplifted while Iran has attacked UAE.

The current US-Iran situation has again disrupted oil and gas supply, and meanwhile, India has introduced a new rule that will directly impact lakhs of households across the country. Under the new rule, the government has made it mandatory for all households to give up all LPG cylinders except one.

The initiative comes at a time of energy crunch in major parts of the world, and it forms part of the government’s strategy to maintain a balance in energy supply.

The situation escalated due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil and gas supply passes.

Any disruption in this region has a ripple effect on countries like India that depend heavily on imports.

To cope with a difficult situation like this, the government has introduced a strict “one home, one gas connection” rule to facilitate uninterrupted LPG supply to all households, to ensure that no one hoards extra gas cylinders and to control mismanagement. From now on, households will no longer be able to keep both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) connections at the same time.

The government is implementing the rule with immediate effect, and gas companies have already started notifying users.

What is the new LPG rule?

The government has clarified that having both LPG and PNG connections in a single home is no longer allowed. That means, if a household already has a PNG connection, it is bound to surrender its LPG cylinder and vice-versa.

The government has ordered Oil and gas companies not to issue or refill LPG cylinders for users who already own PNG. This is being done to prevent duplication and ensure fair distribution of limited resources.

Government assures no shortage of LPG

The government on Wednesday said it is making "every possible effort" to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG, crude oil and natural gas amid the ongoing West Asia crisis, while cautioning against panic buying at retail fuel outlets.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, “Our imports are affected due to the West Asia crisis, whether it is LPG or crude or natural gas. But the Indian government is trying to ensure that domestic supply, domestic LPG consumers are provided with 100 per cent supply.”

Sharma said the distribution of domestic cooking gas remains normal despite supply concerns linked to the geopolitical situation.