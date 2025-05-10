Govt briefing on Operation Sindoor: India attacks Pakistan air bases

Govt briefing on Operation Sindoor: India attacks Pakistan air bases. Col Sofiya Qureshi addresses press conference.

India inflicts serious damage on Pakistani installations.

Pakistani action on the Indian western front.

India hits targets at multiple places.

The Indian Army ensures no collateral damage is done.

Pakistan uses civilian airlines to shield its air bases, using them as human shields.

Pakistan targets Indian installations.

The Pakistan Army also targets civilians and non-military infrastructure in India.

The Indian Army gives a befitting reply to Pakistan, neutralises their drones and missiles.

Pakistan is pushing fake narratives using social media platforms

Pakistan is attempting to divide Indian society.