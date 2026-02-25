FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Govt bans 5 OTT platforms including MoodXVIP, Jugnu for streaming 'obscene' content, check full list here

The government directed internet service providers to block access to these platforms under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and laws against obscenity.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 08:29 AM IST

Govt bans 5 OTT platforms including MoodXVIP, Jugnu for streaming 'obscene' content, check full list here
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took decisive action on Tuesday, blocking five OTT platforms for streaming content deemed 'obscene' and 'vulgar'. The blocked platforms include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu, following a thorough review of their content.

Action taken Under IT Rules 2021

The government directed internet service providers to block access to these platforms under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and laws against obscenity. The rules aim to protect public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical standards across digital platforms. Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, grants the Centre power to block online content for several reasons.

Previous crackdown on similar platforms

This is not the first time the government has taken action against OTT platforms for streaming objectionable content. In July last year, the Centre banned multiple apps and websites for allegedly streaming 'obscene', 'vulgar', and 'pornographic' content. The action came after the content was found to be in "serious violation" of Indian laws.

Content lacked social message, featured nudity

Many of the blocked platforms were reportedly hosting content containing "sexual innuendoes" and prolonged scenes of "sexually explicit acts involving nudity", described as "pornographic in nature". The material lacked "any meaningful storyline, theme, or social message" and was dominated by "obscene and vulgar" visuals.

Warnings issued, ignored

The I&B ministry had issued warnings to the platforms, but several ignored the notices and continued publishing objectionable content using alternate domains. Officials stated that five platforms previously blocked in March 2024 began publishing obscene content on new website domains

The crackdown followed extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including ministries, industry bodies, and experts. The I&B ministry had issued advisories and reminders to OTT platforms, emphasizing adherence to the Code of Ethics under the IT Rules, 2021.

Self-regulatory body's action

The Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council, a self-regulatory body, had previously ordered edits to certain shows, citing scenes that were "distasteful and bizarre". Over 100 web series were taken down, but investigations found that some were re-uploaded in their original form to evade oversight.

