Govt asks Meta to follow Indian law, not just global policies; demands action on CSAM, deepfakes

Govt sources clarified on Sunday that Meta’s platforms must follow Indian law, not just global policies. After Friday’s MeitY meeting, officials said there’s zero tolerance for CSAM, asked for "human-in-the-loop" for deepfakes, and questioned Meta’s recommendation algorithms.

Indian government sources clarified on Sunday that Meta's platforms must adhere to Indian law rather than only the company's global policies. They emphasised that it would be misleading to claim that the government had instructed Meta to completely overhaul its algorithm. Although some concerns still exist, officials stated that the primary goal of recent discussions with Meta is to ensure that the platform's guidelines and content policies align fully with Indian law.

Sources further pointed out that India's cultural context is often not fully understood by teams based outside the country, and that Meta needs greater local input, including a stronger grasp of Indian languages and cultural nuance, to moderate content effectively.

On the issue of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), government sources were unequivocal, stating there is zero tolerance and zero compromise on such content. Allowing such material to remain on the platform amounts to a serious violation of rules, they said, adding that Meta must adopt stronger, more proactive measures, with concrete action expected rather than assurances alone.

Referring to deepfakes involving prominent personalities, sources said content posted from authorised or verified handles should not be misidentified as deepfakes. They noted that such sensitive cases cannot be left entirely to automated detection systems, and called for a "human-in-the-loop" mechanism to ensure proper review before any takedown action.

On synthetically generated content, officials raised concerns over repeated reappearance of material already identified and removed as deepfakes. Meta has been asked to specify what concrete steps it is taking to prevent such content from resurfacing after removal.

The government also sought clarity on Meta's recommendation and virality algorithms, questioning why users are frequently shown content unrelated to their stated interests. Sources said this points to underlying flaws in the recommendation system that need to be understood and addressed. Meta was specifically asked why synthetically generated content continues to be amplified by its algorithm, with officials insisting that once such content is flagged, it should neither be recommended further nor allowed to resurface repeatedly.

The clarifications came after a meeting on Friday between Meta's technical team and officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), during which the company's representatives walked through existing systems for handling harmful content online. Technical discussions between the two sides are ongoing, with both parties agreeing to continue talks. Another round of meetings is expected in the coming week.

(With ANI Inputs)