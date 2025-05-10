Govt asks Indian Army to take stern actions against ceasefire violations

Holding Pakistan responsible for ceasefire violations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that the Indian Army has been asked to take stern actions against Islamabad for the violations. Confirming the violations, he held Pakistan responsible for the escalation of tensions. He also said that it is a breach of understanding reached between the two countries. Misri said, "Over the past three hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today."

He added, "The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations."

Misri: Army maintaining strong vigil

The foreign secretary called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility." Misri said further, "The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the international border as well as the Line of Control."

According to the foreign secretary, the armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. He also said that the forces have been "given instructions to respond firmly to any repeat violations along the international border as well as the Line of Control".

Earlier in the day, Vikram Misri announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to cease all firing and military operations on land, in the air, and at sea, effective from 5 pm on Saturday. The government said that the talks were initiated by Pakistan and held at the level of the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries.

Donald Trump intervenes

Before the announcement of India, US President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social that New Delhi and Islamabad had agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire on Saturday evening. He wrote in the post, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"