Govt asks Indian Army to take stern actions against ceasefire violations

Holding Pakistan responsible for ceasefire violations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has said that the Indian Army has been asked to take stern actions against Islamabad for the violations. Confirming the violations, he held Pakistan responsible for the escalation of tensions. He also said that it is a breach of understanding reached between the two countries. Misri said, "Over the past three hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today."

He added, "The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very, very serious notice of these violations."

Misri: Army maintaining strong vigil

The foreign secretary called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility." Misri said further, "The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the international border as well as the Line of Control."