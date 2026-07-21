Govt answers key questions on E20 fuel: Mileage impact, Engine safety, future roadmap and ethanol spending

Government's Parliament replies on E20: Mileage Impact, Engine Safety, Future Roadmap and Ethanol Spending

Amid ongoing debate over E20 fuel, the Centre recently addressed key concerns, telling Parliament that the fuel has not caused any verified widespread engine damage and may result in only a marginal 3–5 per cent reduction in fuel economy in certain older vehicles designed for E10. The government said the extensive scientific testing and real-world experience support the nationwide rollout of E20 fuel, while quashing any proposal to revert to E0 or E10 petrol.

E20 Fuel: Govt clarifies key concerns

In written replies in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi explained how fuel efficiency depends on several factors, including driving habits, vehicle maintenance, tyre pressure, wheel alignment and air-conditioning load. He said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme was implemented through a "phased, calibrated, scientifically validated and consultative approach" involving NITI Aayog, Oil Marketing Companies, automobile manufacturers, ARAI, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.

Will E20 damage the engine? The government said real-world experience and manufacturer data show no verified evidence of widespread engine damage linked to E20 fuel.

Citing more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars, including older non-E20-certified vehicles, the government said they have been running on higher ethanol blends without abnormal failures. It added that manufacturers continue to honour warranties for vehicles using specification-compliant E20 fuel. It added that laboratory studies and field trials found no significant impact on drivability, startability or component compatibility in legacy vehicles.

Will E20 drop vehicle mileage? Around a 3–5% mileage drop can be seen in some older E10-designed vehicles, said the government, adding that E20 provides higher octane, better anti-knock performance, improved combustion characteristics and smoother acceleration.

Will E10 petrol return? The government clarified that there are no proposals to revert to E0 or E10, noting that maintaining parallel nationwide supply chains for E0, E10 and E20 across more than one lakh retail outlets would increase logistics complexity, inventory and handling costs.

Will ethanol blending go beyond 20%? The government stressed that extensive laboratory studies and field trials by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP and automobile manufacturers confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards. It said there is no proposal at present to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20 per cent or to introduce ethanol blending in diesel for commercial use. However, it assured that any future decision would be based on comprehensive scientific evaluation, vehicle compatibility studies, stakeholder consultations and adequate domestic production capacity.

How much is India spending on ethanol?

According to the government, public sector oil marketing companies spent Rs 73,996 crore on ethanol procurement in ESY 2024–25 and Rs 49,577 crore up to June in ESY 2025-26. PSU OMCs procure fuel-grade ethanol from domestic sugarcane- and grain-based feedstocks under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme. As of July 16, 2026, PSU OMCs had registered 501 ethanol manufacturing units for the supply of denatured anhydrous ethanol under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), through its subsidiary HPCL Biofuels Ltd, are also engaged in the production of fuel-grade ethanol.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest sale of ethanol-blended petrol by PSU OMCs at 124.98 crore litres during ESY 2024-25, followed by Maharashtra at 110.66 crore litres, Tamil Nadu at 92.18 crore litres, Karnataka at 79.24 crore litres and Gujarat at 56.29 crore litres. The government said the registered supplier base and domestic procurement network continue to support the implementation of the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme across the country.

(With inputs from ANI)