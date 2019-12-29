Govt amends Army Rules, Chief of Defence Staff's age limit fixed at 65 years

The government has amended the Army rules to change the retirement age of tri-Service chief and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to 65 years, according to a notification issued by the Defence Ministry.

The decision to amend the rules has been taken so a service chief can be appointed as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) after retirement.

As per existing Army Rules, 1954, the three Service chiefs can serve up to the age of 62 or for three years, whichever is earlier.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) having the rank of a 4-Star General.

The Chief of Defence Staff will have salary equivalent to Service Chiefs and will function as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs.

According to government sources, outgoing Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is likely to be named the first CDS. Gen Rawat is due for retirement on December 31.

The Cabinet has also defined the role and responsibilities of the CDS.

The CDS will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff in this role.

As per the charter of duties, the CDS will also be the member of the Nuclear Command Authority headed by the Prime Minister.

The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective Services.

CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs.