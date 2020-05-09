Headlines

Govt allows opening 3000 CBSE affiliated schools for evaluating class 10, 12 answer sheets

The board has also given guidelines for the evaluation process.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2020, 10:09 PM IST

The government on Saturday gave green signal to the proposal of starting evaluation of answer sheets of class 10 and 12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exams.

As per reports, around 1.5 crore answer sheets of class 10 and 12 exams that have been already conducted in 173 subjects will be delivered at homes of teachers.

An official statement from the Ministry of Human Resource Development said that at least 3,000 affiliated schools have been turned into evaluation centres for CBSE Board Exams 2020 and the process will begin on Sunday, i.e. on May 10. The result will thus be made available on the official website of the board. 

Special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation, Union Education minister  Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said.

The board has also given guidelines for the evaluation process.

On May 8, the minister had announced that the CBSE will conduct the pending class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown, from July 1 to 15.

While class 12 exams will be held for the whole country while class 10 exams will be held for Northeast Delhi, the minister said. 

CBSE is yet to announce a detailed schedule of the exams. 

