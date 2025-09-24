Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Govt alleges conspiracy, blames Sonam Wangchuk for Leh violence, says, ‘youth are paying huge price for...’, reveals reasons

The Centre alleged conspiracy in the Leh violence that took place during protest in Ladakh. It blamed activist Sonam Wangchuk for creating violence and cited 'personal gains and narrow politics' behind the violence.

ANI

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 11:58 PM IST

Govt alleges conspiracy, blames Sonam Wangchuk for Leh violence, says, 'youth are paying huge price for...', reveals reasons
    Violence erupted during protests in Ladakh “didn't spiral on its own, it was engineered deliberately,” government sources said on Wednesday evening. The government sources said, “The situation didn't spiral on its own--it was engineered deliberately. Ladakh and its youth are paying huge price for the narrow politics played by certain individuals and personal ambitions by Sonam Wangchuk.”

    This comes after a massive protest by the people of Ladakh turned violent as the demonstrators targeted government buildings and the BJP office in Leh.

    The sources added that the Centre was always open to dialogue, pointing out that a meeting with the High Powered Committee (HPC) was already scheduled for October 6 to address the concerns raised by the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). “The Center also agreed on the new members for HPC as proposed by ABL.

    Upon receiving a request for preponement, some meetings were being considered on Sept 25-26. In fact, the Center has been always ready for the talks and on earlier occasions also talks were also proposed on 25th July which did not receive positive response,” the government sources stated.

    They added, “But even with talks are lined up with open mind, violence was provoked. Why? Sonam Wangchuck has long hinted at wanting an Arab Spring-style protest in Ladakh. His references to Gen Z protests in Nepal now seem like a blueprint. Has he used the platform for his personal issues to hide certain irregularities which are coming in light now?" Sources also alleged involvement of Congress leaders in the violence that erupted during the protests, saying that the entire episode "smacks of conspiracy motivated by politics and personal gains." They further said that the youth of Ladakh were "misled, caught up in a sinister plot for political and personal gain" and Centre stands committed for the welfare and empowerment of Ladakhi people and stands with the youth.  

