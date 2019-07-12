Search icon
Govind Agrawal, tax consultant who was facing probe regarding GST evasion racket, commits suicide

Umesh Agrawal, Govind's son, said he took the extreme step possibly due to the "psychological pressure".

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 12, 2019, 08:28 AM IST

A 45-year-old tax consultant, who was allegedly under the scanner of the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department in connection with a GST evasion racket, allegedly committed suicide here, police said.

Govind Agrawal ended his life by jumping off the third floor of a residential building in Jaora Compound area Wednesday, senior superintendent of police Ruchivardhan Mishra said.

"We have not recovered a suicide note, but his family said he was under stress ever since a raid was conducted at his premises," Mishra said.

The police were conducting further probe, she added.

Umesh Agrawal, Govind's son, said he took the extreme step possibly due to the "psychological pressure".

An official of the SGST department said it is probing 20 local businessmen in connection with a Rs 20 crore GST evasion case.

Agrawal's office had been raided last week, he said.

